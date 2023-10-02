Analyzing Blue Water Biotech (BWV) & Its Competitors

Blue Water Biotech (NASDAQ:BWV – Get Free Report) is one of 986 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Blue Water Biotech to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blue Water Biotech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Water Biotech 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blue Water Biotech Competitors 5223 16779 42373 810 2.59

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 84.73%. Given Blue Water Biotech’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Water Biotech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Water Biotech N/A -64.25% -55.35% Blue Water Biotech Competitors -2,184.10% -289.30% -33.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Blue Water Biotech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.3% of Blue Water Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Blue Water Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Water Biotech and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Water Biotech N/A -$13.42 million -0.53 Blue Water Biotech Competitors $1.80 billion $228.62 million -4.71

Blue Water Biotech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Water Biotech. Blue Water Biotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Water Biotech has a beta of 4.37, suggesting that its stock price is 337% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Water Biotech’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blue Water Biotech competitors beat Blue Water Biotech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Blue Water Biotech Company Profile

Blue Water Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing transformational therapies to address health challenges worldwide. The company owns ENTADFI, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. It is also developing a streptococcus pneumoniae vaccine candidate, which is designed to prevent infectious middle ear infections in children, and prevention of pneumonia in the elderly; and universal flu vaccine that provide protection from all virulent strains in addition to licensing a novel norovirus S&P nanoparticle versatile virus-like particle vaccine platform from Cincinnati Children's to develop vaccines for multiple infectious diseases, including Marburg and monkeypox, and others. The company was formerly known as Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. and changed its name to Blue Water Biotech, Inc. in April 2023. Blue Water Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

