Analyzing Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) & Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OILSF)

Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OILSF) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Saturn Oil & Gas and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saturn Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A Coterra Energy 40.12% 23.06% 14.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Saturn Oil & Gas and Coterra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saturn Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coterra Energy $9.05 billion 2.26 $4.07 billion $3.99 6.78

Analyst Ratings

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Saturn Oil & Gas.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Saturn Oil & Gas and Coterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saturn Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Coterra Energy 0 13 6 0 2.32

Coterra Energy has a consensus target price of $31.47, indicating a potential upside of 16.33%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Saturn Oil & Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Saturn Oil & Gas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saturn Oil & Gas

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and development of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan and Viking light oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan. Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. It also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 307,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. In addition, the company operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. It sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

