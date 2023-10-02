Analyzing Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) & GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) and GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Movella and GitLab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Movella alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movella $40.47 million 0.67 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A GitLab $424.34 million 16.49 -$172.31 million ($1.27) -35.61

Movella has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GitLab.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movella N/A -24.92% -3.67% GitLab -37.77% -21.02% -14.88%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Movella and GitLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Movella and GitLab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movella 0 0 3 0 3.00 GitLab 0 5 15 0 2.75

Movella currently has a consensus target price of $3.70, indicating a potential upside of 589.91%. GitLab has a consensus target price of $59.59, indicating a potential upside of 31.77%. Given Movella’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Movella is more favorable than GitLab.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of Movella shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of GitLab shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Movella shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of GitLab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Movella has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GitLab has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Movella

(Get Free Report)

Movella Holdings Inc. operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body. It also provides Xsens sensor modules that enables customers to accelerate the development of motion-based applications; and DOT wearables for analysis and reporting of human kinematics. In addition, the company offers Kinduct human performance platform that provides biomechanical, biometric, and objective data for athletic performance, wellness, and injury risk. It serves the entertainment, health and sports, and automation and mobility markets. Movella Holdings Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. The company helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. It also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. GitLab Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Movella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.