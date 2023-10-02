Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Sells £16,445 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Free Report) insider Stuart J. Chambers sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($28.09), for a total value of £16,445 ($20,081.82).

Anglo American Stock Down 1.3 %

AAL stock traded down GBX 30.50 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,235 ($27.29). The company had a trading volume of 2,694,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of £29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,607.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,176.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,347.97. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,952 ($23.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,699 ($45.17).

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,410.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,520 ($30.77) to GBX 2,430 ($29.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.31) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.63) to GBX 2,900 ($35.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($30.53) to GBX 2,700 ($32.97) in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($37.86) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,821.67 ($34.46).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

