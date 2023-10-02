Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1,558.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,574 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 3.6% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,510. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.