Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 77.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APTV traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.92. The company had a trading volume of 197,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.81. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.13.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

