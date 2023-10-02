ARB IOT Group Limited’s Lock-Up Period To End on October 2nd (NASDAQ:ARBB)

ARB IOT Group’s (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, October 2nd. ARB IOT Group had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on April 5th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ARB IOT Group in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services. It also offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.
