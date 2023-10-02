Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Reduced by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 55.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $377,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,751,779.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $377,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,751,779.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total transaction of $554,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 223,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,350,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,176 shares of company stock valued at $25,440,480 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,160. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $198.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

