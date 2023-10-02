Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.11.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Art’s-Way Manufacturing
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.