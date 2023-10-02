Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.11.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

