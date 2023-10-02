Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Cuts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,622 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $70.57. 899,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,355. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

Read Our Latest Report on CL

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.