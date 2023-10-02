Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,306,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,557,094. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $182.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.