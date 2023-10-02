Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $366.51. 784,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $388.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.78. The company has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,257 shares of company stock worth $8,314,654. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

