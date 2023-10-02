Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.7 %

BAC stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,981,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,429,418. The company has a market cap of $213.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

