Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $383,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,098 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $1,064,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 101.5% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.49. 437,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,800. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average of $84.61.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.