Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $403,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.96. 2,474,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,814,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

