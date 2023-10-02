Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.15.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:KMB traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.72. The stock had a trading volume of 653,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

