Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 306,664 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,766.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,361 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.61. 1,104,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average is $83.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

