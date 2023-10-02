Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.11. The company had a trading volume of 421,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.46 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

