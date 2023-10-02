Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VRTX traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $343.63. The company had a trading volume of 211,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,478. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.14. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $367.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,534 shares of company stock valued at $9,768,759 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.