Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,690 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises about 2.2% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,522,127,000 after buying an additional 194,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after buying an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,060,000 after buying an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $106.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,836. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.95. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.19.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

