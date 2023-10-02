Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $351,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded down $2.56 on Monday, hitting $42.11. 2,660,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.