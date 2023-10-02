Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,437,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 90,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.07. 3,495,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,158,930. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

