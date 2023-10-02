Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 1,462 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $285.84. 351,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.91. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.