Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 3,573 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,281 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.1% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded down $2.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $121.02 and a one year high of $243.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

