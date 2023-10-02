Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 3,845 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.1% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.64. 6,483,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,191,068. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day moving average is $110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.