Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,565,467,000 after buying an additional 555,578 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after buying an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,151,000 after purchasing an additional 715,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.31. 2,447,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,443,830. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.91. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,618,561.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $849,700.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,831.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 945,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,618,561.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,231. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.