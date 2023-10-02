Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,310 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $79,143.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 32,367,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,543,809. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.97.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

