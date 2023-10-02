Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.66) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aston Martin Lagonda Global
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 9.5 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Franz Reiner acquired 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of £49,999.67 ($61,057.11). 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aston Martin Lagonda Global
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.