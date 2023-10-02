Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.66) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 9.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

LON AML opened at GBX 285.80 ($3.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 510.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 333.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.51. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 85.66 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.20 ($4.84).

In related news, insider Franz Reiner acquired 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of £49,999.67 ($61,057.11). 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

