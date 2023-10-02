Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after buying an additional 270,201 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,034,000 after purchasing an additional 235,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.34. The company had a trading volume of 861,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,500. The firm has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day moving average of $134.98. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

