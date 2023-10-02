Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $536,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.98. 468,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

