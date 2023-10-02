Atticus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,734,524 shares. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

