Atticus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.0% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.62. 742,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,230. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

