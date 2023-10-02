Atticus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in American Tower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMT traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.97. 419,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,662. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $158.17 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 303.38%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

