Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,716. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $231.71 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.56. The stock has a market cap of $189.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.