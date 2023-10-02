AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 33.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $3,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,803.12.

AutoZone stock traded down $9.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, to $2,530.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,682. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,157.75 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock's 200-day simple moving average is $2,509.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,516.56.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $40.51 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

