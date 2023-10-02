Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.93.

Get Avantor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Avantor has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $342,202,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Avantor by 41.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736,666 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 11,265,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,397,000 after buying an additional 6,123,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $118,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.