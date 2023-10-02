Avation (LON:AVAP) PT Lowered to GBX 240 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Avation (LON:AVAP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 240 ($2.93) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avation Stock Performance

Shares of LON AVAP opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £71.23 million, a PE ratio of 213.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.14. Avation has a 12 month low of GBX 78.88 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 143.49 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 113.62.

About Avation

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 14 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 23 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned and managed a fleet of 39 aircraft.

