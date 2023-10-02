BAE Systems (LON:BA) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,170 ($14.29) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,050 ($12.82). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.43) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.04) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,076.57 ($13.15).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BA

BAE Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

About BAE Systems

Shares of BA stock traded down GBX 20.70 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 997.80 ($12.18). 4,370,768 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,609.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 999.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 976.52. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 702.20 ($8.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,065 ($13.01).

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.