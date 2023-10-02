Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.49. 4,144,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,856,718. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,153.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,925. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

