Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,478 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $60.07 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

