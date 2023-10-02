Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,316 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Block by 77,283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 2.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,092,000 after purchasing an additional 256,004 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,014 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,685,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,576,000 after buying an additional 189,718 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.81.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,254 shares of company stock worth $1,381,562 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ opened at $44.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of -100.57 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

