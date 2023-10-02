Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,074 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $226.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.77 and a 200 day moving average of $216.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

