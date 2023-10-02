Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 184 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,233 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $149.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.57 and its 200 day moving average is $145.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $116.59 and a one year high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

