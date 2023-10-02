Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $44,952,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,152,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,667,000 after purchasing an additional 771,733 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,106,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,106,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $99,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 468,132 shares of company stock worth $20,909,375. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.63.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $48.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $585.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

