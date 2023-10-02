Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at $114.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.97. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.