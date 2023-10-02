Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,477 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEM. CSFB raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $44.30 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

