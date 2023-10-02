Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 138.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $99.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

