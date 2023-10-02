Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,009,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $115,672,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

XNTK opened at $136.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $517.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.28 and a 200-day moving average of $132.14. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $87.92 and a 52-week high of $148.86.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

