Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 160,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,301,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 68,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40.4% in the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $360.26 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.88 and a 200-day moving average of $351.48.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

