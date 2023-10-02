Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $442,083,000,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $89.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.49. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $94.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

